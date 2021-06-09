JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

JELD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

