Jennifer Boattini Sells 3,662 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,707,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

