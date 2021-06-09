Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 27,397 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

