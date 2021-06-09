Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

