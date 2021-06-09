Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

