Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

THC opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.