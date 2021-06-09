Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dover by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

