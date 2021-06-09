Jennison Associates LLC Sells 96,959 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,959 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

