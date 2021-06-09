Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

