Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 19.60%. Analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

