JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

JKS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 17,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

