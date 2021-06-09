JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Buys $21,508.00 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $3,978.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 298 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 102 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $687.48.

On Thursday, April 8th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $3,145.00.

NYSE JMP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 12,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. JMP Group LLC has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

JMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in JMP Group during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

