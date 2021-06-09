JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for JOANN in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $16.77 on Monday. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $679.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

