John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2103 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JHS opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

