Jonathan G. Drachman Acquires 40,000 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.