JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.80. The company had a trading volume of 129,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

