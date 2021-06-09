Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,612,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,538 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $62,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,629. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.