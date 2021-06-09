Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294,117 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,468 shares of company stock worth $19,250,324. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. 18,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

