Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $76,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.80. 21,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

