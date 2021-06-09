Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 651.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 447,515 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $69,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

