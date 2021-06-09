Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.19 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.30. 12,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.51. The firm has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

