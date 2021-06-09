Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 30,539 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,539 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $53,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $332,245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,261,000 after purchasing an additional 328,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

MNST traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. 11,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

