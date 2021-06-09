Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 3,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $369.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

