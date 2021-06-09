Karani Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst comprises approximately 3.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 12,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,225. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

