Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 9,990 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises 2.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trupanion worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,081. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

