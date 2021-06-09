KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $189.09 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $189.09 or 0.00519317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and $3.50 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00921576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.48 or 0.09075376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049291 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.