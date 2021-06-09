Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,668 shares of company stock worth $27,129,035. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

