KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. KemPharm posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

KemPharm stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

