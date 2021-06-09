Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 958 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

