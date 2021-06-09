Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 320,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 816,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 299.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.