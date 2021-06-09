Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $576,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

