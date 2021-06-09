Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 539,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of CZA stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $92.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

