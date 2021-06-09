Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.