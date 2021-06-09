Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,967,000 after purchasing an additional 122,578 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,668 shares of company stock worth $27,129,035 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.