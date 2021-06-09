Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

