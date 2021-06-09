Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 902,938 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAB opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

