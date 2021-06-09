Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ING shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.