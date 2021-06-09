Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCO opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.