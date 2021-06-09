KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.07. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

