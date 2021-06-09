KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

