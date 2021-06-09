KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Asana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of ASAN opened at $39.72 on Monday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

