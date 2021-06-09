Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.19

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.19 and last traded at C$33.01, with a volume of 80659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8676537 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

