KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $9,317.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,011,904 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

