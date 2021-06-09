Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$21.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.85. 269,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,565. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$19.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

