Kineko (KKO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.25 million and $95,071.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00242685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00218750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.01246179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,731.16 or 0.99842063 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,734,801 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

