Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 227,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,263,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

