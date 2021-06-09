KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,579. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

