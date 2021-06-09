KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.91

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 1798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

