Klimatas Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,014.37 and $188.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.