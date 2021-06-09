KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 296,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

